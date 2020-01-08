Personal debt consolidation loans -Find great debt and consolidation deals

Find great debt and consolidation deals

There are 2 ways to apply for our debt consolidation loan, let’s see them.

1) Apply for the loan directly online – without obligation and without obligation

The debt consolidation loan can be requested directly on the dedebt.com website.

First, you need to go to the “debt consolidation” site page, then click on “request now”.

Now you need to enter all the required data step by step: the amount you want to request, your personal data, personal data and work data (paycheck and employment contract).

Now you have arrived at the screen where you need to check that all the data provided is correct and then confirm and then send the funding request.

What happens now? At this point bankate (without commitment for both parties), opens a file and checks that there are all the conditions for deciding whether to proceed further. Basically bankate checks financial reputation electronically, if you are not reported to the Central Credit Register (CRIF) and therefore you are not trapped there bad payers, the practice goes on …

At this point, given that it is a loan for debt consolidation, there will be the intervention of an operator who will ask for further information and documents relating to the existing loans.

Once the necessary checks have been made, if everything is in order and there is sufficient income to support the monthly installment, the file is approved and all the documentation is sent to the home of the loan applicant. If the conditions are accepted, once the contract has been signed and sent back to bankate, the loan is disbursed.

2) Request through branch – indicated for those who are less familiar with using the internet.

Bankate has branches all over the national territory, you can find the one closest to your home by going to the “contact” page of the site and clicking on the “where we are” option. Just insert the cap and immediately on the map the office of the local agency appears and the telephone number to dial to make an appointment with the bankate consultant.

As for the documentation to be presented, practically nothing changes … identity document, paycheck, loan contracts to be included in the new debt consolidation loan. Further details are provided directly at the branch.

Benefits of bankate Debt Consolidation

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the most obvious advantages that derive from the bankate debt consolidation, is represented by the fact that, who subscribes to it, has to deal with a single monthly deadline, thus restoring and simplifying the management of their finances.

Not only that: if you opt for a refund with automatic debit in the current account, everything is even simpler and more practical, since you don’t even have to worry about going to the post office to pay the bills.

In addition, a flexible loan as this bankate, is particularly attractive because it offers the ‘opportunity to change the installment of the loan or to skip an installment, deciding to defer settlement.

The fact that bankate, which is a financial leader in the sector that has made reliability and professionalism its strengths for more than 20 years, offers this opportunity is a further reason for interest.

There are many reasons why bankate debt consolidation can be used. You can take advantage of it, for example:

to create additional liquidity to reduce the monthly budget required to honor debts for any other need lasting over 120 months

Yes, funding can be extended over the long term, up to 10 years (with even more reserved agreements), so that the installment can be reduced. Not only that: you can also request an additional amount, in case you need liquidity.

Loan $ 10,000: costs and interest

Suppose you want to request $ 10,000 to be repaid in 84 installments – 7 years – (the example is on a loan requested online), the offer will be as follows:

Total credit amount $ 10,000 Total amount due $ 12,266.80 Total costs + interest 1226.8 $ Monthly installment 143.70 $ APR 6.17%

How to contact bankate

To contact bankate when you are not yet a customer, just dial the toll-free number 800.12.90.10, an operator will give all the information requested when possible, otherwise, he will indicate the local branch to contact with for all the necessary explanations.

The service operates from Monday to Friday from 08.30 to 21.00 on Saturday from 8.30 to 17.30.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the restructuring and simplification of one’s financial structure with bankate debt consolidation proves to be a useful tool for those who have more ongoing loans and intend to combine them into a loan only for a matter of convenience and to be able to enjoy more convenient conditions. economically, with a fixed and unchanging rate.

A useful way to honor debts without difficulty, spreading them over a longer period and therefore having to deal with lighter monthly installments, but also to have additional liquidity available.